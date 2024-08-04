American Trust Purchases 273 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $3.92 on Friday, reaching $111.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,822,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.71. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.