American Trust Purchases 4,121 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

American Trust increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Avantor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 10.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 723,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,541 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Avantor by 146.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 400,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 238,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,298,000 after acquiring an additional 624,369 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $2,707,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Insider Activity

In other Avantor news, insider Christophe Couturier 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $25.60. 11,282,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,055,082. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.