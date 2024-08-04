American Trust Raises Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

American Trust lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 130.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth about $5,781,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $4.76 on Friday, reaching $163.59. 1,157,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

