American Trust Sells 15,485 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

American Trust lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,093.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,938,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,906. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

