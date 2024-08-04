American Trust Takes $161,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $10.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,481. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $291.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.43.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

