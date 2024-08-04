American Trust Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

American Trust reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of American Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,596,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,473,659. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.