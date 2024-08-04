Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $143.00

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.99). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.84), with a volume of 90,726 shares trading hands.

Amryt Pharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company has a market cap of £457.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 143.

About Amryt Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.