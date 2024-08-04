Analysts Offer Predictions for Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $6.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 252.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $278.00 to $263.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.77.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $266.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $215.32 and a one year high of $287.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 422,002 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,278,000 after purchasing an additional 204,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,008,000 after buying an additional 170,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 29.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

