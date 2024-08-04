Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target at $108.86

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.29.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after purchasing an additional 683,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,146,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,847,000 after acquiring an additional 210,004 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,087,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,419,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after acquiring an additional 603,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

