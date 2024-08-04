Analysts Set Expectations for HEICO Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.89.

HEI opened at $231.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $242.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 41,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total value of $1,600,306.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,152,276.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

