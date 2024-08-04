Analysts Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Target Price at $71.40

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Kemper from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $23,384,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kemper by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,332,000 after acquiring an additional 342,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,360,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 161.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 263,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 162,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Kemper stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 0.89.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
