Analysts Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Target Price at $98.25

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBH

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $70.53 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $119,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $11,162,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,891,000 after acquiring an additional 272,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.