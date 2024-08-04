Analysts Set TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price at $86.80

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $85.38 on Friday. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $91.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.59.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in TransUnion by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

