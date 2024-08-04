Analyzing Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) & Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mogo and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mogo currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 555.74%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mogo is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -21.98% -16.00% -7.23% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Mogo and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Mogo has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo and Mercurity Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $48.31 million 0.62 -$13.25 million ($0.45) -2.71 Mercurity Fintech $445,928.00 196.24 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mogo.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Mogo on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

