ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) & Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Head-To-Head Analysis

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Verve Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Verve Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Verve Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Verve Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $82.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.63%. Verve Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 422.98%. Given Verve Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verve Therapeutics is more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Verve Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $486.82 million 2.63 $18.78 million $1.60 38.13 Verve Therapeutics $11.76 million 45.05 -$200.07 million ($2.87) -2.20

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Verve Therapeutics. Verve Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANI Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Verve Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals 6.87% 17.15% 8.29% Verve Therapeutics -1,226.51% -37.35% -29.31%

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verve Therapeutics has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Verve Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, specialty pharmacies, and hospitals. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH. It engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Beam Therapeutics Inc.; a development and option agreement with Acuitas Therapeutics, Inc.; and a Cas9 license agreement with The Broad Institute and the President and Fellows of Harvard College. The company was formerly known as Endcadia, Inc. and changed its name to Verve Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2019. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

