Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $36.56. 2,453,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.88. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $3,341,711.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

