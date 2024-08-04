Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 234.57%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of APPN stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.47. Appian has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 475,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,365,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,942,505.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III acquired 3,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,381,568 shares of company stock worth $46,783,802. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company's stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

