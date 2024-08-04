Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,856 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,695,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,014,376. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

