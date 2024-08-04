Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPXE traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.25. 728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

