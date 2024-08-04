Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $345,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.30.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,526,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949,355. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.91 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

