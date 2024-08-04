Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,147. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $136.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.01. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

