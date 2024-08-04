Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 295 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in RTX were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $118.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.37.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,213 shares of company stock worth $22,963,593. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.