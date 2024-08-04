Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 305 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.42. 2,258,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,161. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.24.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

