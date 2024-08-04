Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes $200,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,772 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shell Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHEL traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,216,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $226.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

