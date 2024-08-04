Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.150-6.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

Aptiv Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE APTV traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,391,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.