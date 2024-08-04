Ardor Price Hits $0.0613 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $61.19 million and $2.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0613 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00037046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

