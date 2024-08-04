Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.52 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $60.65 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000824 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001370 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,560,632 coins and its circulating supply is 182,560,220 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.