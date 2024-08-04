Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after acquiring an additional 569,824 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after acquiring an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,297,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $39,183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5,304.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,418,000 after acquiring an additional 223,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

