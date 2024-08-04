ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $737.88

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $737.88 and traded as low as $583.61. ASM International shares last traded at $594.18, with a volume of 4,299 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
ASM International Stock Performance
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.59). ASM International had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $760.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About ASM International
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
