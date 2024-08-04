AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

AZN stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 48.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

