ATB Capital Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$133.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$123.87.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$109.26 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of C$94.45 and a 1 year high of C$123.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$109.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$112.69. The stock has a market cap of C$101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total transaction of C$349,155.84. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.21, for a total transaction of C$6,783,869.55. Insiders sold a total of 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $22,779,501 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

