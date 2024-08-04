Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Athira Pharma Trading Down 1.2 %

ATHA stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Athira Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

In other news, Director Kelly A. Romano acquired 27,400 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $66,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly A. Romano bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,491.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

