Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of AY opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 386.96%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
