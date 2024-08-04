AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 299.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,839,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,424,000 after buying an additional 2,877,946 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 30,915 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 45,240,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,305,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

