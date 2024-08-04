Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

AUPH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,359. The firm has a market cap of $786.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.