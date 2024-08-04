Avalanche Price Hits $22.89 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $22.89 or 0.00037609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $9.04 billion and $248.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,398,099 coins and its circulating supply is 395,051,729 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

