Avalanche Price Reaches $21.66 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.66 or 0.00036801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $8.56 billion and $274.72 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012727 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,401,288 coins and its circulating supply is 395,054,918 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

