Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 69,936 shares.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

