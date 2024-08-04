Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) vs. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Head to Head Comparison

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Passage Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.26 million 2.64 -$16.71 million ($1.41) -0.21 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.53) -0.61

Avalon GloboCare has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Passage Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon GloboCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avalon GloboCare and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Passage Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Passage Bio has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 867.74%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -1,173.55% N/A -58.95% Passage Bio N/A -68.53% -51.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Free Report)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells. It is also developing mRNA-based Flash-CAR cell therapy platform. In addition, the company develops Avalon clinical-grade tissue-specific exosome (ACTEX); AVA-Trap, a therapeutic program provides an effective therapeutic option to combat COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions involving cytokine storms; offers therapeutic and diagnostic targets utilizing QTY-code protein design technology with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), including using the QTY code protein design technology for development of a hemofiltration device to treat Cytokine Storm; and provides co-development of next generation, transposon-based, multi-target CAR-T, CAR-NK, and other immune effector cell therapeutic modalities with Arbele Limited. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has strategic partnership with HydroPeptide, LLC to engage in co-development and commercialization of a series of clinical-grade, exosome-based cosmeceutical, and orthopedic products; and corporate research agreement with the University of Pittsburgh of the Commonwealth System of Higher Education. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.