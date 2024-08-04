AvocadoCoin (AVDO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.67 Billion

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $897.41 or 0.01477934 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $62,939.97 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

