AvocadoCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $896.94 or 0.01522233 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and $72,549.61 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000126 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

