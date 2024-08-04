B. Riley Raises Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target to $140.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $401,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

