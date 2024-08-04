B. Riley Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

B. Riley reissued their sell rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of HRZN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 439,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,402. The company has a market capitalization of $404.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.24. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -314.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $66,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

