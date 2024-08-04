Bakala Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bakala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 118.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Bakala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bakala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,588,000 after acquiring an additional 316,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepc LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,845,000 after acquiring an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $78.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

