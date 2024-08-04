Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $3.49 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.49.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.03 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Ballard Power Systems Company Profile
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.
