Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 1,866 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,488.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,098,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,729,226. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

