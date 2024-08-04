Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 22,036 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 587,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 60,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 3,239.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 461,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after buying an additional 447,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 207,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IBDV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.89. 225,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,538. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

