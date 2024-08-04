Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intel were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 62,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,095 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $7.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 300,895,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,137,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

