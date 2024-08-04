Bank of New Hampshire Sells 713 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 248,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.68. 10,309,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,539. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

