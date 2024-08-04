Bank of New Hampshire Sells 975 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOU traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 320,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $379.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

